No. 8 Texas Tech stole a game off of the Oregon Ducks after the Red Raiders came back from an 8-0 deficit to win the game 12-11, tying the series at 1-1.
The Ducks came out hot offensively and scored eight runs in the first inning. The scoring started with a bases-loaded walk to Gabe Matthews, but another bases-loaded error by Texas Tech drove in three runs for the Ducks. Jonny DeLuca capped off the eight-run inning with an RBI single.
Texas Tech answered back by roughing up starting pitcher Ryne Nelson with three runs in the bottom of the first to dig into Oregon’s lead. Oregon added one run in the second inning but Texas Tech continued to chip away at Nelson and the Ducks by scoring four runs in the second inning, bringing the game to 9-7.
Nelson was pulled after 4.1 innings pitched, giving up seven runs on 99 pitches.
The offense slowed for both teams until Texas Tech scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and eventually took the lead in the bottom of the seventh, capping off a three-run bottom of the seventh for the Red Raiders.
Oregon had its final chance to score in the top of the ninth after Tanner Smith was hit by a pitch, making him the tying run. Jonny DeLuca, despite leading the offense by going 3-for-6 with two RBI’s, struck out swinging and was unable drive in Smith.
Sophomore right handed pitcher Cullen Kafka will take the hill tomorrow, looking to break the 1-1 series tie, with first pitch at 12 p.m.
