Oregon baseball stayed put in the national polls that were released Monday morning, following a 2-2 week that included a series win over Cal.

The Ducks were ranked as high as No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball, and as low as No. 23 by D1Baseball. Baseball America put them at No. 20, while Perfect Game ranked them No. 22. These rankings are nearly identical to last week, with the exception of Collegiate Baseball moving them up one spot.

The lack of movement in the polls is fitting after a fairly neutral week for Oregon. The Ducks lost a close game in ugly fashion on Tuesday, blowing two leads and committing a walk-off error as they fell 10-9 to Portland. They bounced back with wins over Cal on Friday and Sunday, while losing the middle game of the series. It was important that Oregon beat Cal, one of the weaker teams in the Pac-12, but the Game 2 loss and the shortcoming against Portland prevented it from being a great week.

Oregon is now tied with USC for third in the Pac-12 with an 11-7 conference record. The Ducks have the slight upper hand in overall record, at 26-12 compared to USC’s 24-12. Oregon trails No. 17 Arizona State (27-12, 13-4 Pac-12) and No. 8 Stanford (25-12, 13-5 Pac-12).

The upcoming week will be a crucial one for the Ducks. They’ll return to PK Park for two non-conference games against Gonzaga (14-22) before a three-game set with the current Pac-12 leader, Arizona State. A sweep of the Sun Devils would allow Oregon to overtake them in the standings.

Similar to Oregon, Arizona State has been fueled by its high-powered offense. The Sun Devils are batting .312/.391/.508 as a team, and only carry a 5.59 team ERA. The Ducks’ pitching has been better, with a 4.24 ERA, led by Friday night pitcher Jace Stoffal and his 3.02 mark. Arizona State came in only eighth place in the conference last year, while Oregon came in fourth.

The first of five games this week is scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m. in PK Park against Gonzaga. Oregon split its two games with the Bulldogs last season.