Oregon baseball (23-18, 8-10) ended its five-game losing streak on Sunday, using a seven-run fifth inning to defeat Cal 12-4.
Although shut out through four innings, the Ducks' offense really shined beginning in the fifth inning, putting six runs up on Cal starting pitcher Grant Holman, and one more on reliever Nick Proctor.
The Ducks’ first run was scored by designated hitter Aaron Zavala on a fielder’s choice hit by catcher Cameron Campbell. The Ducks added another two runs on a Spencer Steer single.
Following the switch to Proctor, Oregon center fielder Jonny DeLuca hit a grand slam to left field, bring the lead to 7-0.
The Ducks added two more runs in the sixth when first baseman Gabe Matthews was hit by a pitch and DeLuca was walked, both with the bases loaded.
Oregon starting pitcher Cullen Kafka turned in one of his best starts of the season. The sophomore allowed just three hits while shutting out Cal over five innings of work.
Cal put up its first crooked number in the bottom of the sixth, scoring two runs off reliever Peyton Fuller.
Oregon added three more runs in the seventh on a two-run single by freshman outfielder Tanner Smith and another RBI single by Steer.
Cal added a run in both the seventh and the eighth, but it was not enough to threaten the Ducks.
Oregon will remain in the Bay Area, traveling to San Jose to take on the San Jose State Spartans on Monday, April 29 at 1:30 p.m.
