Oregon baseball (26-25, Pac-12 9-16) fell to the USC Trojans (22-26-1, Pac-12 10-13-1) Friday night 10-6 in the first of a three game series.
The Ducks fell behind early as Robert Ahlstrom gave up three runs in the bottom of the first. He gave up five hits and the three runs all courtesy of singles by the Trojans five, six, and seven hitters in the order.
Clay Owens, who would go 3-3 on the night, knocked in the first of the three runs for his 14th RBI of the season.
It would not get any better for the Ducks, as USC would go on and score two runs in the third, and a run in the fifth. In the third inning, Ahlstrom gave up two home solo home runs to Owens and Brady Shockey. In the fifth it was those same two involved as Shockey scored Owens on a single to right field, giving the Trojans a 6-0 advantage.
Oregon would cut into the lead in the seventh. With runners on second and third, Max Foxcroft hit a sacrifice fly to right field, which scored Evan Williams. Later in the inning, Sam Novitske singled to right field, scoring Jakob Goldfarb and making it a 6-2 game.
However, the Trojans would immediately bounce back and score three runs of their own in the bottom of the seventh. At that point, Peyton Fuller replaced Ahlstrom on the mound for the Ducks. The Trojans would make it a 10-2 game in the eighth before the Ducks would try to mount a comeback in the ninth.
The Ducks scored four runs in the top of the ninth to make the score a respectable 10-6 courtesy of a wild-pitch which scored Goldfarb. Then an error, which allowed Novitske to be safe at first, scored Gabe Matthews. A Spencer Steer double scored Novitske and Taylor Adams, before Williams flied out to center to end the game.