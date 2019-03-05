Just two days after extending its win streak, all over West Coast Conference teams, to six games, Oregon baseball (7-3) traveled north to take on another WCC team, the University of Portland (9-4).
Although they led 3-0 in the eighth inning, the Ducks could not finish the inning on top, surrendering five runs to lose the game 5-3.
Oregon relievers Brett Walker and Nico Tellache allowed five runs in the eighth inning to break Oregon’s six game win streak.
This marks the fifth blown save for Oregon in 10 games.
Normally a team’s Tuesday pitching staff isn’t its best, but that was not true for the first seven innings between Oregon and Portland. Two Pilots’ pitchers allowed a combined one run. Four Oregon pitchers combined to shut out the Pilots for seven innings, highlighted by starting pitcher Kolby Somers.
With ace Kenyon Yovan out with injury, the Ducks have had to shift their rotation around, meaning Somers received his first start of 2019. Although the sophomore is essentially the fifth starter for the Ducks, he did have 11 career starts prior to tonight.
The left hander pitched a solid four innings, allowing just three hits while striking out five.
The game was turned over to the bullpen in the fifth. After Hunter Breault surrendered a leadoff walk, he struck out three consecutive batters without throwing a ball.
Oregon scored the first run of the ball game in the second on a Cameron Campbell slash bunt RBI double, which plated Jakob Goldfarb. Despite having runners on second and third with no outs, the Ducks failed to score another run that inning.
The game remained 1-0 until the top of the eighth. Portland reliever Connor White had trouble locating the zone, walking Johnny DeLuca and hitting Spencer Steer. With runners on first and second with no outs, clean-up hitter Gabe Matthews sacrifice bunted to set up Goldfarb. The right fielder promptly singled in the two runs, but was thrown out trying to advance to second base.
