Oregon baseball announced its spring schedule on Tuesday as fall scrimmages come to an end. The Ducks will play 55 games this season, 35 of which will be held at PK Park.

“We are very excited about our 2023 schedule,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “Featuring the 2023 University of Oregon team at PK Park 35 times including against traditional conference champions and high-RPI schools will give fans a tremendous opportunity to see the best college baseball team in person here in Eugene.”

The schedule is heavily home-dominated, with Oregon playing at least one game in Eugene every week of the season. In early-to-mid April, the Ducks will have a streak of eight consecutive home games.

They play the vaunted rival Oregon State Beavers just once in Corvallis — on May 2 — and host them at PK Park from April 6-8. The Ducks will play five Pac-12 series at home and five Pac-12 series on the road. Of the 55 total games, 44 will be against teams that had a winning record in 2022, along with 23 that made it to the NCAA Tournament.

The season begins on Feb. 17 at home against Xavier, kicking off a four-game weekend set. The season will end in late May with the second ever Pac-12 Baseball Tournament, which will once again be held in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Season tickets are already on sale and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

“We really like our 2023 Duck baseball team and are looking forward to playing against the nation’s best here at PK Park,” Wasikowski said.