Oregon baseball reentered two national polls Monday morning after sweeping Arizona during the weekend. Collegiate Baseball ranked them No. 20, while D1Baseball put them in the No. 25 spot.

The Ducks cracked the back end of most preseason polls, but dropped out after getting swept by UCSB in the second week of the season. It’s been a season of streaks for this squad; they’re yet to have a winning or losing streak of fewer than three games.

With this latest sweep of Arizona, Oregon has won nine games in a row, scoring 109 runs in that span. The Ducks have improved their record from 9-7 to 18-7, and their conference record from 1-3 to 6-3. The team that once seemed to be slipping away has jolted full steam ahead into the national conversation.

Oregon still remains unranked by Baseball America, Perfect Game and USA Today. There are still concerns with their young and inconsistent pitching staff, as well as their walk problems. The Ducks were down 10-0 in Saturday’s game, then completed the biggest comeback since the program was reinstated in 2009, going on to win 13-11. Oregon owns a .301/.381/.523 batting line as a team, with 42 home runs in 25 games.

With the winning streak, the Ducks have climbed from the lower half of the Pac-12 into the top. Their 6-3 Pac-12 record ranks them fourth in the conference, behind USC’s 9-3 and the top spot, shared by Stanford and Arizona State with a 7-2 record. They’re notably ahead of UCLA, which was cracking its way into the top 10 just a couple weeks ago. The Bruins have gone into a slump while the Ducks have heated up in grand fashion.

Oregon enters another important week of baseball coming up. The Ducks will play a solid non-conference opponent on Tuesday with the Portland Pilots coming to town, and then will face in-state rival Oregon State Thursday through Saturday. The Beavers aren’t the force they were last year, with just a 5-7 Pac-12 record so far. It will be another huge chance for Oregon to capitalize and gain ground in the standings.