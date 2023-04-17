After briefly falling out of the national polls, Oregon baseball is back in, following last weekend’s series victory over No. 7 Stanford.

The Ducks dropped out of the polls after a tough series loss to rival Oregon State, but they bounced back by winning two midweek games over San Francisco and taking the first two games from the Cardinal. They lost the series finale despite leading 4-0 through the first two innings, but they still accomplished enough throughout the week to regain some national recognition.

Oregon is ranked as highly as No. 16 in the country by Collegiate Baseball. D1Baseball and USA Today put the Ducks at No. 23, while Baseball America put them at No. 20 and Perfect Game ranked them No. 22.

While Oregon established itself as an offensive powerhouse during an 11-game winning streak (which was broken by the Beavers), this weekend showed it has some weapons on the mound as well. Jace Stoffal, who is emerging as the team’s bonafide ace, had one of the best pitching performances in school history on Friday. He pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Logan Mercado, who’s had his ups and downs this year, nearly outdid Stoffal. He pitched a complete game as well, surrendering just one run. Making Stoffal and Mercado’s outings all the more impressive is that they neutralized a potent Stanford offense, one that had a team OPS well above .900. The Ducks’ offense also did damage against two of the better pitchers in the Pac-12, Quinn Mathews and Matt Scott.

Sunday’s loss exemplified Oregon’s continuous struggles with getting competitive Sunday starts, which prevented the Ducks from gaining even more ground in the polls. Stanford only dropped a couple spots, coming in at No. 9 by D1Baseball.

Oregon is 24-10 overall this year, with a 9-6 conference record. That puts the Ducks tied with USC for fourth in the Pac-12, behind Arizona State, Stanford and UCLA. A win on Sunday would have given Oregon the same conference record as Stanford.

The Ducks are also No. 14 in RPI, a measure which evaluates strength of schedule. Stanford is right above them at No. 13.

Oregon will have a chance to gain some ground in the standings and potentially even make a run at a conference title with upcoming series against Cal and Arizona State. After a Tuesday matchup against the Portland Pilots — who the Ducks already beat 9-1 this year — they’ll play three games against the Bears, who have the second-worst record in the Pac-12. The following weekend, they’ll have three contests against the current conference-leading Sun Devils.

Oregon is back in action this Tuesday in Portland at 5 p.m.