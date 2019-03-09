Oregon baseball rebounded from a gut-wrenching loss against Hawaii with a 3-1 win to tie the series at one a piece.
The Ducks, for the second day in a row, were able to jump out to an early lead. Sam Novitske opened up the game with a triple to right center field. Jonny DeLuca followed with a walk to put runners on the corners. DeLuca, on first, successfully stole second base taking the defenses eyes off of Novitske allowing him to steal home, pulling off the double steal.
Gabe Matthews was able follow up the double steal with an RBI single to right field to bring in DeLuca. The Ducks were able to take an early 2-0 lead following the RBI single.
Neither team could score until Hawaii scored its lone run in the bottom of the fourth. Following a double by Alex Baeza, Ethan Lopez singled up the middle to score Baeza.
Hawaii was unable to muster any offense due to a strong performance by starting pitcher Cullen Kafka. Kafka went seven innings giving up one run on six hits and striking out five batters to earn his second win of the season.
The duo of Novitske and DeLuca stuck again in the top of the seventh. Novitske, who went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases, singled to right field. Hawaii’s defense got sloppy as Novitske advanced to second on a wild pitch. He then reached third base on a passed ball. DeLuca singled through the right side to score Novitske, scoring the final run of the game.
Kolby Somers, who came in for relief of Kafka, went two innings giving up no hits or runs and struck out two to earn his first save of the season.
The Ducks will send Ryne Nelson to the mound looking to go up 2-1 in the series.
