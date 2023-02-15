The time is coming. In two days, Oregon baseball will return to the field with a squad full of new and familiar faces alike.

With that said, here’s a look at the rest of their lineup, with what figures to be a strong outfield contingent.

Left field

Tanner Smith is the mainstay here. He’s returning for his fifth year of Oregon baseball, and has become one of Oregon’s best and most reliable hitters. He was the Ducks’ primary leadoff hitter last year, hitting .317/.370/.489. While leadoff might not be the most natural fit for him, he’ll certainly be somewhere in the middle of the lineup and slotted in left field every day. He doesn’t have the strongest arm or the most spectacular range, but he’s proven he can hold down the fort there.

Center field

Colby Shade is the starter here after his breakout campaign in 2022. He got off to a torrid start with the bat, as he and Drew Cowley were two of the best hitters in the country in the early going of the season. Though his production dropped off near the end of the year, he still finished with a rock-solid line of .305/.400/.438. He also put on a show in center field, becoming known for losing his hat while diving for the ball. While Shade isn’t as established as Smith, the Ducks will be hoping for a similar year of production out of him.

Right field

Anthony Hall was Oregon’s most productive hitter last year (outside of Drew Cowley, who missed a month with a broken hamate bone). He hit 14 home runs and posted a dominant 1.042 OPS in 60 games. Now, he’s with the New York Yankees organization. The Ducks should have a worthy replacement, though, with Alabama transfer Owen Diodati.

Another left-handed bat, Diodati hit nine homers and posted an .826 OPS for Alabama last year, then batted .344 with a .500 OBP in the Cape Cod League. In his preseason press conference, he said his focus is to become a more complete hitter, rather than just a power hitter. He’s also become a much stronger defender over time, with Mark Wasikowski’s seal of approval.

Backups

Despite having three starters seemingly locked in place, the Ducks have other options they could mix in. Wasikowski named junior transfer Mason Lytle as one name who has stuck out to him in camp; Tafton Hensley is a fellow junior transfer who has been competing for time as well. Towns King is another transfer who Smith mentioned back in the fall. King hit .310/.392/.548 for Samford last year.

On the freshman side, Oregon has JT Rican and McCabe “Mac” Moyer. Moyer played with Jace Stoffal and Dominic Hellman on the Springfield Drifters last summer, and brings a defensive-minded game to the Ducks. Rican, meanwhile, is ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 4 outfield recruit from Washington.

Also in the mix are Bryce Boettcher and Tyler Ganus, two returning players with plenty of versatility (Boettcher even plays for the football team). Ganus has had to fight for a spot during his time at Oregon, but he’s worked remarkably hard and improved his game to become a worthy bat off the bench.

Oregon’s offense in general should be a strength this season, and the outfield is no exception. The Ducks have a lot of depth in the infield and outfield, so expect to see a revolving door of players utilized in the DH spot as well.

Oregon begins its season Friday at 3 p.m. against Xavier in PK Park.