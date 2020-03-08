The Ducks suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of Hawai’i on Saturday night. Tied 6-6 going into the ninth inning, a dropped ball at the plate by Jack Scanlon doomed the Ducks and Hawai’i won, 7-6.
Oregon began the game with the lead. During the first inning, Gabe Matthews was walked with the bases loaded to put the Ducks up 1-0. Oregon would later score again in the third when Aaron Zavala and Evan Williams both picked up RBIs that brought home Sam Novitske and Kenyon Yovan to put Oregon up 3-0.
In the fifth inning, Oregon got two more runs on the board when Yovan blasted a sacrifice fly to allow Smith to score. Later in the inning, Matthews belted out a double that allowed Novitske to score. Matthews finished the game with 101 career RBIs, fifth in Oregon history.
But the Rainbow Warriors struck back. They scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth, then got to the Oregon pitching again in bottom of the seventh to score two runs and tie the game.
The deciding factor was in the bottom of the ninth inning. Hawai’i’s Tyler Best hit a chopper directly to shortstop Gavin Grant. His throw home was in time, but Scanlon dropped it to seal the game for Hawai’i.
Oregon remains winless on the road this season. The Ducks will take on Hawai’i on Sunday to close their four-game series.