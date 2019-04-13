One day after defeating Washington State 21-3, Oregon Baseball was able to capitalize off Washington State errors, and Cullen Kafka produced another quality start as the Ducks defeated the Cougars 11-8 Saturday afternoon.
Tanner Smith got the Ducks going in the third inning. Smith crushed a ball over the right-center field wall breaking the deadlock, giving the Ducks a 1-0 lead.
Oregon was able to capitalize off of two errors in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Max Foxcroft sent a routine fly ball to center field which was dropped by Washington State’s Danny Sintaro, allowing Evan Williams to score from second.
On the next play, Sam Novitske reached on a fielding error by the third baseman, which allowed Cameron Campbell to score, giving the Ducks a 3-0 lead.
Oregon would add another run in the fifth courtesy of an Evan Williams solo home run, extending its lead to 4-0.
After Kafka sent down the Cougars quietly in the fifth, Oregon loaded the bases in the top of the sixth. Spencer Steer then strode to the plate and launched a ball to dead center for a grand slam, blowing the game open and giving the Ducks an 8-0 lead.
Kafka gave up two runs in the bottom of the sixth, but was mostly dominant throughout his six innings of work. He produced his fifth quality start of the season, earned his fourth win and struck out six.
Oregon added two more runs in the seventh to increase its lead to 10-2. But then the Ducks bullpen would struggle in the eighth giving up six runs off of four different pitchers.
In the ninth, Max Foxcroft would double in a run to give the Ducks an 11-8 lead, before Ryne Nelson picked up the save, clinching the series for the Ducks.
Follow Michael on Twitter @MichaeI_Abbott