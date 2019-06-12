After two weeks, the search for Oregon baseball’s new head coach has come to a close.
Mark Wasikowski, the Purdue baseball coach and former Oregon assistant, is coming back to a program he helped resurrect, but this time as the headman.
Wasikowski worked under George Horton from 2011-16 before leaving for Purdue. He finished his tenure with the Boilermakers with a 87-82 record in three seasons. Additionally, he led them to an NCAA Regional appearance in 2018.
During his time at Purdue, Wasikowski led the Boilermakers to their greatest turnaround in the program's history. Purdue finished the 2016 season going 10-44 and 2-22 in Big Ten play to 29-27 and 12-12 in league play in Wasikowski's first year as head coach, a 19-win turnaround.
“I believe this much: The program started 12 or so years ago with a vision and a dream and they built it literally in the parking lot, built it from the ground up,” Wasikowski told the Register-Guard. “Now 12 years later, not all the goals have been reached, but it’s at a place now that’s a tremendous foundation for me and my staff and the 2020 Duck baseball team.”
Correction: The story has been updated to say Mark Wasikowski after originally stating Mike Wasikowski