Oregon baseball earned a comeback win against Hawaii, 4-3, to go up 2-1 in the series.
The Ducks, for the first time in the series, were not able to muster a run in the first inning, but the Rainbow Warriors scored the first runs of the day in game three.
The ‘Bows inflicted two-out damage on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson. Alex Baeza, who worked the count full, hit a two-out single to right center to score Daylen Calicdan. Logan Pouelsen hit a two-out single up the middle to score Baeza, to put Hawaii up 2-0 after one.
Nelson, after a tough first inning, was able to settle down and pitch four innings giving up two runs on four hits and striking out four.
The Ducks were unable to answer until the top of the fifth inning.
Jakob Goldfarb opened up the inning by reaching first base on an error by Jack Kennelly. Aaron Zavala followed by singling to center field to put two Ducks on the base pads. Kyle Froemke was able to score Goldfarb after he grounded out to Kennelly. Oregon cut the deficit down to one after the RBI.
Calicdan answered for Hawaii with a sacrifice fly to score Tyler Best, who was walked to open up the sixth inning, giving Hawaii a 3-1 lead.
Oregon needed a big-run and its chances were dwindling as it entered the eighth inning.
Sam Novitske opened up the eighth inning with a single to left field. Spencer Steer was worked to a full count, but delivered a hit to the left side of the defense to advance Novitske. Despite Hawaii making a pitching change, Gabe Matthews was walked to load the bases.
Goldfarb ripped a double down the left field line to empty the bases for Oregon and secured a come-from-behind win.
Nico Tellache delivered a strong relief performance for the Ducks going two innings giving up two hits and striking out one to earn his third save of the season.
The lefty, Cole Stringer, will head to the mound on Sunday to try and clinch the series for the Ducks.
Follow Gabriel on Twitter @gabe_ornelas