The Oregon baseball team defeated the UCSB Gauchos 7-6 on Friday night in Santa Barbara.
Leadoff hitter Tanner Smith started the scoring early with his first home run of the season. Smith took the opening fastball over the right field fence to put the Ducks up 1-0. Gauchos pitcher Zach Torra settled in and retired the Ducks’ next three hitters to end the top of the first.
The Gauchos answered in the bottom half of the first. Cole Cummings started the hitting off with a one-out single up the middle, and Oregon pitcher Peyton Fuller walked the next two batters to load the bases for Broc Mortenson. Mortenson delivered for the hosts, with a one-hop single to center field scoring two runs and making it 2-1 Gauchos.
Torra continued where he left off, striking out the side in the top half of the second. The southpaw retired catcher Jack Scanlon with a slider clipping the outside corner for a called strike three.
In the bottom of the third inning, Fuller walked the leadoff hitter Marcos Castanon. The pitching woes continued as a passed ball moved Castanon into scoring position. Head coach Mark Wasikowski made his first change of the game at this juncture, as Nico Tellache entered.
Tellache couldn’t get out of the third unscathed as Mortenson continued to tantalize the Ducks. He singled home Castanon on a ball hit right under the glove of second baseman Gavin Grant, which made it 3-1 Gauchos.
After a strong 5 1/3 innings, Connor Roberts entered in relief for Torra, who struck out nine batters and allowed three hits and one earned run in his outing.
In the bottom of the sixth, Nick Vogt stepped up to the plate and hit a single under third baseman Sam Novitske’s glove. After a balk by Tellache, Vogt was awarded second base. Gianni Bloom delivered the RBI single up the middle as Vogt scored the fourth run.
The damage progressed as McClain O’Connor got on base on a fielder’s choice, then advanced to second on a mishandled pitch by Scanlon. Cummings delivered once again for UCSB, with a single that scored O’Connor. The Gauchos took a 5-1 lead into the seventh inning.
The Ducks chipped away in the sixth and carried that momentum into the seventh. The inning started with Nick Bellafronto reaching base on a walk. Then pinch-hitter Anthony Hall singled to right field, advancing Bellafronto to second. Pitcher Connor Roberts continued to struggle, walking Scanlon, then hitting Grant on the right ankle which drove in Bellafronto to make it 5-2.
With the bases loaded, Smith stepped up to the plate. The left fielder delivered another towering shot over the right-field fence. Vogt leaped at the last second, but the jump was to no avail as Smith gave the Ducks a 6-5 lead with a clutch grand slam.
There was only one out in the seventh after Smith’s home run. Roberts retired the next batter, only to face more troubles. Aaron Zavala added to the Ducks’ lead with a solo shot over the left-field wall that made it 7-5 Ducks.
UCSB needed a quick answer to the Ducks’ outbreak. Andrew Mosiello replaced Tellache, and his outing started off smoothly with two ground ball outs. However, Mortenson delivered once again for the Gauchos. He hit a solo shot to right field for his fourth RBI to make it 7-6.
UCSB needed a change and turned to Carter Benbrook. Benbrook pitched a solid eighth inning, but the Ducks figured him out in the ninth. Grant drew a leadoff walk, then Smith came through with his third hit. A double to right field then advanced Grant to third base. The Gauchos decided to intentionally walk Yovan before changing pitchers once again.
Conner Dand entered the game and worked the Gauchos out of a hole with two straight outs. The Ducks took a 7-6 lead into the bottom of the ninth.
Kolby Somers took over in the bottom of the ninth looking for the save. After retiring the first two hitters, Somers walked Christian Kirtley. He regained confidence and struck out the following batter, Jordan Sprinkle, to secure a 7-6 victory.
The Ducks used a six-run seventh inning highlighted by a grand slam from Tanner Smith to take down the Gauchos. Smith delivered an impressive 3-for-4 performance, with two home runs and five RBIs. Tellache received his first win of the season, with Somers earning his first save.
Oregon has a doubleheader with UCSB tomorrow starting at noon.