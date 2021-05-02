Oregon baseball lost to the Washington State Cougars, 11-6, on Sunday at Bailey-Brayton field in Pullman. A big fourth inning and 16 hits helped propel the Cougars to victory.
The Ducks started off on the right foot as Anthony Hall secured his fifth double of the year at the top of the first. Hall then advanced to third on a flyout. Aaron Zavala followed this up by singling to first and stealing second (his ninth steal of the season).
Josh Kasevich was able to send both Hall and Zavala home by hitting a two-RBI single, giving the Ducks an early two score lead.
In the bottom of the second, the Cougars started to click. Justin Van De Brake and Jake Meyer of the Cougars hit singles, placing a runner on first and second. Nate Swarts then hit the scoreboard on a bounce, resulting in a ground rule double, sending Van De Brake home in the process.
The Ducks started the third inning with Kenyon Yovan hitting a lead off single and Aaron Zavala hitting a double to place runners on second and third.
A pitching change was made after starter Dakota Hawkins allowed six hits. The Cougars sent in right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor.
Taylor was able to record two strikeouts with two runners on. After allowing a walk that loaded the bases, another out was recorded as the Cougars escaped the third with no damage done.
Washington State’s Collin Montez hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third after Kyle Manzardo walked, giving the Cougars their first lead of the game, 3-2.
Jack Smith advanced to second base due to an error and a Meyer single. Swarts then hit an RBI single to send Smith home and boost the Cougars lead to two.
Grant’s pitching for the Cougars stayed strong in the top of the fourth, recording three strikeouts.
After the Ducks starting pitcher Brett Walker allowed three runs in three innings, senior Nico Tellace came in for relief to start the fourth inning.
The Cougars exploded in the bottom of the fourth, achieving five runs off six hits.
After Manzardo singled, Tristan Peterson homered to give the Cougars two more scores. Montez then singled and Smith walked to put runners on first and second. Van De Brake then hit a double to the right side to send Montez and Smith home to make the score 8-2 Cougars.
Another pitching change was made for the Ducks after four quick runs were given up by Tellace. Right-handed Isaac Ayton came in for relief.
Ayon allowed one more run in the inning as Van De Brake scored off a Meyer single.
The Ducks weren't able to close this gap as the game continued.
In the top of the fifth the Ducks scored two runs as Gabe Matthews hit an RBI single sending Josh Kasevich home after he walked. Novitske then singled, enabling Matthews to run home.
In the bottom of the sixth Washington State’s Meyer walked and Kodie Kolden singled, placing two runners on base. Manzardo scored both runners with a double, making their lead 11-4.
The Ducks were able to secure two more runs in the seventh inning, but weren’t able to get in a rhythm as they fell by a score of 11-6.
The Ducks (27-11), ranked No. 8 in the nation by D1 baseball, drop the season series with the Cougars. They’ll start a three game series with Washington in Eugene on Friday, May 7th.