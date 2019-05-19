Oregon baseball fell short, 8-2, in its Sunday afternoon game against the University of Southern California. Going into the game, the Ducks had dropped game one of the away series 10-6 and taken game 2 by a margin of 10-7.
After a scoreless first inning for both squads, the Trojans were able to get on the board first, tallying three runs in the bottom of the second inning.
The Ducks fought back in the top of the third inning. Junior Cameron Campbell and freshman Max Foxcroft both took walks to start the inning and were followed with a sacrifice bunt down the third baseline from freshman, Sam Novitske, allowing the base runners to advance to second and third base.
Spencer Steer, batting third in the order, singled to center and turned to second following the throw, scoring both Campbell and Foxcroft to close the gap to 3-2 going into the bottom of the third inning.
Unfortunately for the Ducks, this offensive momentum was only temporary. USC went on to hold them scoreless for the remainder of the game, while continuing to score runs on offense.
In the bottom of the sixth, USC began to gain steam with a two-run RBI double from Brandon Perez, making the game 5-2 headed into the seventh inning.
The Trojans extended their lead to 8-2 with a three-run bomb from Matthew Acosta in the bottom of the seventh inning.