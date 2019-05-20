2019.EMG.HMW.UoBaseballvsUW-11.jpg

Oregon Ducks infielder Sam Novitske swings and connects. Oregon Ducks baseball takes on University of Washington at PK Park in Eugene, Ore. on Mar. 15, 2019. (Henry Ward/Emerald)

Oregon baseball (27-27, 10-17) fell to UC Riverside (19-34, 7-14) 3-1 Monday afternoon in Riverside, California. The Ducks offense could not support a good outing from Oregon's pitching staff.

Sam Novitske walked on a 3-2 count to start the game, and he advanced to second base from a Tanner Smith sacrifice bunt. Spencer Steer singled to left field to plate Novitske and give Oregon a 1-0 lead. Novitske finished 3-for-4. 

UC Riverside responded in the next half-inning. With two outs, Dean Miller hit a double to right field. He scored from second because of an error by Oregon shortstop Novitske, tying the game at 1-1 after the first inning. 

The game was a pitchers duel for the rest of it. Alec Arnone recovered from the first inning to hold Oregon to no runs over the next two innings. UC Riverside used three pitchers over the next six innings and limited the Ducks to five hits, walking three batters and striking out four.

Oregon's starting pitcher Christian Ciuffetelli finished with three innings pitched, allowing three hits and one run. 

UC Riverside took the lead in the fifth inning with one swing of the bat. On a 3-1 count, Cole Pofek hit a solo home run to right field. In the eighth inning, Miller singled to right field to drive in a runner from third base. 

Oregon didn't muster a comeback in the ninth. 

The Ducks will return home this weekend for their final series of the season against No.1 UCLA on Thursday. 

Tags

As UO's independent student-run publication, the Daily Emerald covers all things Ducks, and covering the NCAA tournament is one of the most exciting opportunities for Emerald sports reporters. Any donation large or small helps support independent student journalism and provides Emerald reporters with the opportunity to cover the Ducks' shot at bringing a national title home to Eugene.
Donate