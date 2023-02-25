This Oregon baseball team, which was once 4-0, has now lost two in a row.

The Ducks played a sloppy and uninspiring game in the first matchup of Saturday’s doubleheader against UC Santa Barbara. Their bats were silent, their pitching was subpar and their play in the field was sloppy. They fell 10-0 at PK Park, resulting in their first series loss of the season. It was the second straight game they failed to collect an extra-base hit.

Oregon starter Leo Uelmen dealt with some early wildness, but he recorded a couple strikeouts to throw a scoreless first. In the first inning alone, he had more walks and as many strikeouts as he did in his previous start.

He cracked in the second inning, giving up a solo shot to UCSB catcher Aaron Parker.

The hitters, meanwhile, saw their offensive struggles pick up where they left off on Friday. Tanner Smith and Drew Cowley worked walks in the first inning, but Owen Diodati and Josiah Cromwick struck out.

After the Ducks went down in order in the second, they nearly had something going in the third. UCSB pitcher Matt Ager hit a spurt of wildness, hitting Gavin Grant and walking Rikuu Nishida. Smith put together a long at-bat, but then lined a hard one that shortstop Corey Nunez was able to snag. He doubled Grant off second, resulting in an unlucky double play for Oregon.

The wheels fell off in the fourth. Uelmen surrendered another home run, a mammoth shot off the top of the scoreboard. Cowley then committed an error on an infield single that allowed the batter to advance to second. The runner subsequently stole third and scored on another RBI hit from Parker. Two batters later, Cromwick made a throwing error, making it 4-0 and continuing a sloppy inning from the Ducks.

The frame mercifully came to an end on a strange 5-2-3 double play, where the runner was hit by the ball and called out for running inside the baseline.

That ended the day for Uelmen. It was a mixed bag in his second career start; he struck out five but allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits. It was a step down after his strong debut, though the Gauchos are a tougher team than Xavier.

Oregon had another chance in the fourth inning, as Diodati legged out an infield single and Cromwick lined one to left. But Cowley, Jacob Walsh and Colby Shade all struck out in the inning.

The Gauchos scored two more in the fifth against Grayson Grinsell. They loaded the bases with two outs, and both runs scored on a single by Nunez.

Grant made an error to start the sixth inning. With two outs, Turner Spoljaric came in for Grinsell. As if this game couldn’t get any sloppier, Spoljaric balked in a run — already the second balk in his young career. He walked the first two batters he faced, and both runners stole, giving UCSB its sixth and seventh stolen bases of the day. Spoljaric was able to induce a groundout, limiting the damage to one run in the inning.

UCSB reliever Tyler Bremner had given up seven runs in two innings before Saturday. He came in and struck out the Oregon side in the seventh.

Freshman lefty Gus Rogers had a bizarre debut inning in the eighth. He gave up a home run, then a strikeout, then a home run, then another strikeout, then another home run in perfect sequence. The latter two homers came from Jared Sundstrom and Parker, each of whom had already hit one earlier. The Gauchos extended their lead to a thundering 10-0.

With two outs, Jackson Jaha made his debut on the mound. He was drafted by the New York Mets last summer as a third baseman, but he has pitching experience as well. He successfully recorded the final out of a demoralizing inning.

Bremner went on to strike out seven in three hitless innings. The Ducks simply had no response. They mixed in pinch-hitters like Tyler Ganus, Anson Aroz, Sabin Ceballos and Dominic Hellman, but the changes were unable to light any kind of spark.

Oregon will look to avoid the series sweep with the second game of the doubleheader in approximately 45 minutes.