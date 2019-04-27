Oregon baseball dropped its series against the California Golden Bears after losing game two, 10-5.
The Ducks lost their fifth straight game after being unable to overcome a six-run third inning and a heavy offense day from Cal.
Oregon starting pitcher Kolby Somers got off to a solid start for the Ducks, but it quickly became turbulent in the second and third innings. Somers struggled with command in the second inning as he walked three straight batters to bring up Grant Holman. Holman capitalized on Somers' struggles as he hit a single to right field to bring in two runners.
Somers', who only pitched two innings after giving up four runs on two hits, day ended following a walk and single that quickly put two runners on in the third with no outs. Head coach George Horton turned to Christian Ciuffetelli to try and stop the bleeding.
Despite the pitching change, Oregon couldn’t stop Cal. Ciuffetelli gave up back-to-back hits that resulted in two runs, which could put Cal up 4-0. Ciuffetelli settled momentarily before giving up a single up the middle that resulted in two more runs for the Bears, going up 6-0. Ciuffetelli’s, who went 0.2 innings giving up four runs on five hits, day ended after he gave up a two-RBI single to Garret Nielsen.
Oregon responded to the big scoring run by Cal by scoring three of their five runs in the top of the fourth inning.
Jonny DeLuca started the scoring by hitting a two-RBI home run to right-center field to cut the lead down to six for Cal. Freshman Aaron Zavala was able scored the final run of the inning after a throwing error by Darren Baker that advanced Jakob Goldfarb to second base, but he wouldn't go any further.
Oregon had its chance to try and muster more runs, but left five runners on base between the fifth and ninth innings.
The Ducks will try to avoid a clean sweep in the series finale against Cal at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
