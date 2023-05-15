Oregon baseball fell out of all national polls Monday morning, following a weekend where it was swept at home by Washington. The Huskies, who were unranked, took the Ducks’ place at No. 24 according to D1Baseball and Baseball America.

Oregon was outscored 43-18 in the three-game series. The Ducks showed some signs of offense, though failed to convert a few key opportunities. The real problem was pitching. Jace Stoffal had to sit out a second consecutive week due to a lingering injury, and it undoubtedly had a domino effect on the entire staff. Logan Mercado struggled on Friday, Jackson Pace failed to even record an out on Saturday and the bullpen faltered in the late innings on Sunday.

After losing two out of three to USC, Oregon fell from No. 17 to No. 24 and was going to need to win at least two out of three from Washington to stay ranked. That did not happen. The only regular season series left is a road set against Utah, which has the worst record in the Pac-12. Even a sweep of the Utes would likely keep Oregon unranked. It's fallen all the way to No. 41 in RPI.

A couple weeks ago, the Ducks were in contention to host a regional, but now those hopes are severely hampered. At this point, a Pac-12 tournament championship would likely be their only shot at hosting.

Oregon has fallen to No. 6 in the Pac-12; not long ago, it was in contention for No. 1. A No. 6 seed in the Pac-12 tournament would match up the Ducks with No. 9 seed Arizona next Tuesday, then against the Pac-12 leader Stanford on Thursday. Oregon is still 0.5 games behind Arizona State (which has also been struggling) and two games behind USC for the No. 5 and 4 seeds, respectively.

Oregon (31-19, 14-13 Pac-12) will look to bounce back against Utah (21-29-1, 8-18-1 Pac-12) in Salt Lake City this week, starting Thursday at 5:30 p.m.