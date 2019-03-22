Oregon baseball (11-8, 1-3 Pac-12) was dominated, 12-2, by No. 20 Arizona State (21-0, 4-0 Pac-12) Friday night at PK Park.
The Sun Devils opened up the scoring in the top of the second inning. Drew Swift hit through the right side of the defense to bring in Gage Workman to put ASU up 1-0. Hunter Bishop hit a solo shot in the top of the second inning to put ASU up 2-0. Carter Aldrete added to ASU’s lead by doubling through the right side of the defense to bring in Alika Williams.
ASU continued its scoring barrage in the fourth inning. Spencer Torkelson hit a two-run shot to right-center field to score Trevor Hauver. Hunter Bishop followed Torkelson with a home run of his own, hitting a solo shot to left field.
Sam Ferri hit a double down the left field line, bringing in two runners, adding to ASU’s lead in the top of the seventh.
The Sun Devils ended their scoring barrage with a four-run inning in the top of the eighth. Williams hit a single up the middle to score Hauver. Lyle Lin continued the scoring run with a single to right field bringing in two more runners. Workman ended the night with a single though the left side of the defense to score one more runner to go up 12-0.
Oregon couldn't score a run until their final chance in the bottom of the ninth.
Tanner Smith opened up the scoring for the Ducks by hitting a single down the third-base line to bring in Cameron Campbell. Taylor Adams scored Oregon’s final run of the day on a wild pitch by Dom Cacchione.
Robert Ahlstrom will go to the mound tomorrow looking to tie the series.
Follow Gabriel on Twitter @gabe_ornelas