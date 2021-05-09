The Ducks’ five-run fifth inning propelled them to victory on Sunday at P.K park, completing the series sweep against the Huskies.
“There were really good defensive plays out there today, big momentum plays, that were able to get us momentum on defense to roll into innings where we were able to score runs afterwards,” Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “It was a really good day to be a Duck.
Right-handed pitcher, Brett Walker struggled early, allowing three hits in the top of the first. After Washington’s Noah Hsue’s single, a groundout and two more singles led him home to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead.
The Ducks responded in the bottom of the first as Gabe Matthews hit his fifth homer of the season down left field to tie things up at one.
In the top of the second, the Huskies’ hot start continued with Michael Brown connecting for a one run homer, giving Washington the lead again.
After a perfect second and third inning by UW pitcher Adam Bloebaum, Kenyon Yovan hit his 11th homer of the year down in the bottom fourth to knot things up at two apiece.
The Ducks got in a rhythm in the bottom of the fifth, recording five runs on three hits, having two UW pitchers relieved in the process.
The Ducks got runners on base quickly with Gavin Grant reaching on a throwing error and Tanner Smith walking. A Yovan single then sent Smith to second and scored Grant, giving the Ducks their first lead.
Coming off his first inning homer, Matthews walked to load the bases.
With the bases loaded, Aaron Zavala crushed a ball down center field, between outfielders for a 3RBI triple, sending Smith, Yovan and Matthews home.
“I just came up wanting to hit a ball hard, do a good job, score some runs,” Zavala said. “It was a tight game and I had to come through right there.”
With Zavala then on third, a Josh Kasevich single sent him home, giving the Ducks a commanding 7-2 lead after five innings.
Zavala continued his strong game in the bottom of the seventh, hitting his sixth homer of the year down right field, boosting the Ducks lead to 8-2.
Anthony Hall added another homer in the seventh, boosting the Ducks lead to seven.
Walker was taken out after pitching seven innings, allowing zero runs after the second inning.
“After the first two innings I needed to settle in and get a good seven,” Walker said. “I was happy with getting seven because in post season play as a starter, you're gonna need to go later in games to keep the bullpen fresh”
Left-handed pitcher Rio Brisson came in for the Ducks in the top of the eighth. Hsue was able to get a double off of Brisson early. A single and groundout led Hsue home cutting the Duck lead to six, where the score would stay to be the final.
Zavala led the Ducks on Sunday with two runs, two hits and four RBI’s.
A three-game series sweep of Washington improves the Ducks record to 30-11. They’ll look to build off this momentum on Friday where they will take on Utah at 5 p.m. in Ogden.