The Ducks baseball team won their third game in a row against Utah in dominant fashion on Sunday in Ogden, Utah, by a score of 9-2.
The ninth-ranked Ducks have now won six games in a row, completing series sweeps of Washington and Utah in the process.
Oregon’s batters were clicking once again, recording 10 hits as a team, compared to Utah’s five, and hitting at .270 as a team.
The Ducks led a close 2-1 game at the end of the fourth inning, but they broke it open in the top of the fifth, scoring five runs in the inning.
Kenyon Yovan, coming off a big game on Saturday, and Aaron Zavala each had doubles, and Josh Kasevich recorded a single in the fifth to help boost the Ducks lead to 7-2.
The Ducks held a strong lead for the remainder of the game, adding a run in the top of the sixth and seventh innings.
Tanner Smith and Kasevich were standouts in the win. Smith was a perfect 3-for-3 from the plate including a run and a double. Kasevich went 3-for-5, scoring two runs himself. Smith and Kasevich’s season averages are now .320 and .304, respectively.
The Ducks’ starting pitcher, Brett Walker, lasted six innings, only allowing one run on two hits. Walker secured his sixth win of the season, adding four strikeouts in the process.
After Nico Tellache allowed one run on two hits in the seventh inning, Caleb Sloan came in for the last two, finishing the game off strong with no runs allowed.
With the win, the Ducks move to 33-11 on the season, and sit at the top of the Pac-12 standings. They’ll look to stretch their win streak to seven when they play Gonzaga on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Eugene.