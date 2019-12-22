Oregon’s first half against Texas Southern was eerily similar to last year’s 89-84 defeat against the Tigers in Matthew Knight Arena. Texas Southern came out swinging in the first half, challenging the Ducks and held the lead for the majority of the first half. The No. 8 Ducks opened the game lethargic, but held on for a 84-78 win.
Guard Tyrik Armstrong dropped 12 points in the first half, and finished with 21 points in the game, breezed past Ducks defenders. His energy and sharp shooting was in contrast to an Oregon team that was unable to find a rhythm on offense.
The Ducks offense was plagued with missed 3-pointers and turnovers in the first half. Oregon shot 5-of-16 from three in the first half. Despite Oregon had a clear size advantage, the Ducks did not do much damage in the paint and took 3-pointers instead. Oregon, also, had 10 turnovers in the first half.
Oregon was able to overcome an early double digit deficit and ended the half up 36-33. The second half was a back and forth affair with both teams trading buckets. Lanky forward Chris Baldwin did the most damage for Texas Southern, putting up a team high 27 points. Baldwin shot 9-of-12 on the night and was a blistering 5-of-6 from 3-point range.
Once again, Payton Pritchard bailed Oregon’s offense out. Pritchard was the only Duck that was able to consistently score for Oregon and finished the game with 29 points. He used his size advantage to drive to the rim against Texas Southern’s small guards like Armstrong. He also drew a lot of fouls and went 15-of-17 from the free throw line.
In the waning moments of the second half, Pritchard sunk a 3-pointer from nearly half court to put the Ducks up 79-72. It was the type of 3-pointer that one would see in the NBA and the shot elicited excitement from the home crowd.
A win is a win, but Oregon is ranked No. 8 in the country. The Ducks elevated schedule this season also gives them increased scrutiny. Oregon will need a more complete win against Alabama State on Dec. 29th.