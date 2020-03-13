Oregon Athletics will put a moratorium on all team activities through Sunday, March 29, the athletics department said in a tweet Friday.
“The evolving situation with the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) is being monitored diligently by the University of Oregon department of athletics, in consultation with university officials,” UO Athletics said in a statement. “Today, UO athletics is placing a moratorium on all team activities through Sunday, March 29.
“Oregon athletics will continue to monitor this ongoing situation with university officials and public health agencies.”
Along with the cancelation of the NCAA Tournament, which cut both the men’s and women’s seasons short, many other Oregon athletics teams will not be participating in the upcoming days.
Oregon football, which is in the midst of spring football, canceled their annual trip to Hillsboro Stadium on Saturday and will not hold practices on campus.