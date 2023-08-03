The University of Oregon is reported to potentially be in expansion discussions with the Big Ten Conference. The Big Ten has continued to look toward expansion and has viewed the Universities of Oregon and Washington as potential targets.
The Pac-12’s future continues to be in question after the University of Southern California, UCLA, and Colorado all announced their intentions of leaving the conference. USC and UCLA are already set on joining the Big Ten, and the University of Colorado has announced its movement to the Big 12 Conference after this upcoming season.
These whispers of a potential move to the Big Ten come shortly after Oregon head coach Dan Lanning commented on the Ducks’ current standing and reassured his belief in the competition of the Pac-12.
“The teams that we’re lined up against, we get to go against great guys,” Lanning said. “It’s the year of the quarterback. We’re going to face great ones every single week.”
If talks of relocation lead to action, Oregon would join the likes of Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State in the Big Ten.
This story will be updated as more information is released.