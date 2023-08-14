Oregon football has added more firepower in 2023 to an already strong running back room. As one of the deepest positions on the roster, the running backs will look to enhance the offense by trying to lead the Pac-12 in rushing.
Despite losing Byron Cardwell and Sean Dollars to the transfer portal, the Ducks will retain a few of its most productive running backs and add two four-star recruits. Here is a breakdown of the five scholarship players for the running back position in 2023.
Bucky Irving was a key addition to the Ducks' offense in 2022 after he transferred from Minnesota. In his first season with Oregon, he led the conference in rushing yards. He recorded 1,058 yards on 158 carries and five touchdowns in 13 games.
Irving’s run game has become a critical weapon to Oregon’s offense. He will without a doubt be an important factor in Oregon’s performance this season.
Noah Whittington was Irving’s backup in 2022. He also recorded five touchdowns last season and 779 yards on 139 carries in 13 games.
Running back coach Carlos Locklyn said in the spring that Whittington has added bulk since last season in hopes to compliment Irving’s speed with power. The duo of Whittington and Irving combined for almost 1,900 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Oregon’s offense could be more dangerous than it already was with the opportunity to improve on those numbers.
Jordan James impressed as a freshman on the field in 2022 and his role will only grow moving forward. He recorded five touchdowns last season, the most by any Oregon true freshman since Royce Freeman in 2014. James played in nine games and rushed 46 times for 189 yards. He established himself as a short-yard specialist as a freshman. He will likely get more opportunities on the field in 2023 with a year under his wing.
Dante Dowdell is one of the two freshman additions in 2023. Dowdell’s listed at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds and will boost the roster with strength and speed. In his senior year of high school, he recorded 2,165 yards. Irving said at Oregon Media Day that the Ducks’ pair of freshmen “took a minute” to acclimate to the college level, but they’ve both improved since their arrival and are going to help the team.
Dowdell will likely see limited time on the field this season as he enters a loaded running back room, but has the tools to be a future starter for the Ducks.
Jayden Limar is the second four-star running back the Ducks will be welcoming in 2023. He won the 2022 Washington Gatorade Player of the Year as he led his high school to its first state championship in its history. His senior year, he rushed 2,040 yards and 36 touchdowns on 235 carries.
Between Limar and Dowdell, the freshman additions will give the Ducks a lot of options at the position. Oregon will have the option of choosing one for the No. 4 spot or potentially alternating between the two and keep redshirt status.
Oregon will continue its fall camp through August. The season opener is Sept. 2 against Portland State at Autzen Stadium.