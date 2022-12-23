When Camden Lewis eventually leaves the Oregon football team, Grant Meadors will be the next big leg for the Ducks.

Meadors is a kicker out of Bakersfield, Calif., and is the No. 9 kicker in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports.

Meadors just helped Liberty High School top off a California State Championship, and he’ll join the Ducks in 2023.

Meadors also spent some time punting, and in 2021, he averaged 41.2 yards per punt.

He’s committed to Oregon, and Duck fans hope he can bring his championship momentum into Eugene next fall.