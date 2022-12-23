The No. 1 player in the state of Colorado is headed to Eugene next season. Blake Purchase officially signed with the Ducks as National Signing Day came to a close.

Purchase is a four-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado. He played at Cherry Creek High School, which just won its fourth straight 5A State Championship.

He’s also ranked as the No. 18 edge rusher in the class of 2023 by 247Sports. Oregon has now landed the top ranked player in Colorado and Idaho. The Ducks landed Kenyon Sadiq from Idaho earlier on Wednesday.

Oregon fought off a late push by Deion Sanders to snag the top Colorado recruit. Many thought the Buffs would be successful in flipping Purchase, but he stayed true to his Sept. 6 commitment and signed with the Ducks.

Purchase is one of Oregon’s best signings on a historic National Signing Day. He’ll join the Ducks in 2023 riding high off four straight championships.