Oregon’s promising 2022 class has gained another prolific addition with the commitment from three-star defensive back Jahlil Florence. Florence announced his decision late Thursday morning via an Instagram livestream.
Florence is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound, three-star cornerback from San Diego, California. Cristobal remains invested in the California pipeline as this is now his ninth Californian recruit in the past two recruiting classes, with a good chance to add more.
According to 247Sports Composite, Florence is the nation’s No. 37 cornerback and No. 27 player from California.
In recent years, Oregon has recruited a great deal of talent in it’s secondary and appears to continue that trend with the last couple of recruiting classes. Oregon had a program record four defensive backs drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft — with Jevon Holland leading the way at pick 36, and Deommodore Lenoir, Brady Breeze and Thomas Graham Jr. all drafted in the later rounds. Safety Nick Pickett was also added to an NFL roster, being signed as an undrafted free agent.
Losing five defensive backs in one season is a tough challenge for any team. And, to make things even more challenging, Oregon will be without Jamal Hill and DJ James indefinitely due to suspension for earlier incidents.
Players like Mykael Wright, a member on the Jim Thorpe award watch list; former five-star cornerback Dontae Manning; 2019 interception leader Verone McKinley III and transfer Bennett Williams will get most of the workload.
The high turnover in the secondary gives Florence a good chance to come in and contribute early in his collegiate career. Cristobal is all about players competing for spots, and that won't be any different when Florence joins the team next spring.