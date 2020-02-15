After kicking off the 2020 season with a home win against Hawaii Pacific, Oregon demolished Arizona Christian on the road. The Ducks won by 45.885 points, which was the largest margin of victory in program history.
In the compulsory event, Oregon got off to a quick lead, winning the event by over 10 points, 37.75-27.55. The Ducks would never look back as they quickly dispatched the Firestorm.
In the acro event, Kaylene Iriye excelled and powered the Ducks through the event. In Heat 3 of the acro event, Oregon earned a scorching 9.90.
In the pyramid event, the Ducks also had multiple strong heats. They earned a 9.90 and 9.80 to build upon their lead.
By intermission, Oregon had ran away from Arizona Christian, leading 96.8 to 77.6.
By the time the tumbling event came around, Oregon still had enough left in the tank to impress the judges. Payton Coon earned a 9.80 in the six-element pass. Alyssa Hew did even better, earning 9.85 in the open pass.
Finally, Oregon got a decisive win in the team event, winning 95.33 to 82.64.
Oregon improves to 2-0 on the year and will take on Baylor in Waco, Texas on February 23rd.