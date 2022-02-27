Competing for the first time in 2022, the Oregon acrobatics and tumbling team had two heat scores that equaled or bested their entire 2021 meets. Unfortunately, the bright spots weren’t enough to overcome No. 1 Baylor, who won all six events.
Consistency is what separated the two teams in Waco, Texas on Sunday as the Bears, improving to 3-0, defeated Oregon 281.505-275.495.
Oregon began the meet scoring a 36.350 on the compulsory event, forcing them to play catch up for most of the day. The Ducks started slow with a 7.400 in the acro heat due to a fall. Fortunately, strong scores in the pyramid (9.80) and toss heats (9.85) kept them within reach of their rival Bears.
Oregon followed these heats up with a 9.90 in the six-element heat of the acro event, tying its 2021 season high. Baylor tied the Ducks in this heat, bolstering its lead to 98.100-94.800 with two events to go.
In the tumbling event, the Ducks scored a 9.25 in the duo tumbling pass and a 9.875 in the aerial pass, two excellent scores, but Baylor was still able to win the event 58.075-56.575.
Heading into the team event, Oregon found itself trailing 184.425-178.675. The Ducks put up a 96.820 in the final event, which would have been third best last year, but it still wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.
The Ducks will have another tough matchup on Saturday when they face No. 6 Gannon at Matthew Knight Arena at 4 p.m.