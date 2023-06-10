It would have been hard to believe that PK Park could possibly hold more energy than it did in Oregon’s thrilling comeback victory in Game 1 of the NCAA Super Regionals.

But as the Ducks sat one out away from a trip to the College World Series, both dugouts — and the fans standing at full attention — seemed ready to explode.

And then Justin Quinn delivered Oral Roberts a lifeline and Oregon a crushing heartbreak.

Oral Roberts (49-12, 4-1 NCAA Tournament) flipped Friday’s script and walked off Oregon (41-21, 4-1 NCAA Tournament) in its own park 8-7 on Saturday and ended the Ducks’ 10 game winning streak.

This was never a game – or a series – that was going to be decided in its early innings. Just one night after Oregon’s eight-run come from behind victory, Eugene was gifted another stellar Super Regional game.

The back and forth excitement led to a moment that would make or break the entire season. The Ducks entered the bottom of the 9th leading by a lone run. Two hits and a walk loaded the bases for Quinn for a scenario young ballplayers dream about.

And Quinn ripped the hit of his life to keep the Golden Eagles’ season alive. A double down the line plated two and capped off the series' second comeback victory in as many nights.

“I knew it had a chance [to be fair],” Quinn said. “I saw it slicing and I just kind of watched it and saw it hit. I’m just happy it was fair.”

An ending with this level of drama could only stem from the kind of action that NCAA Tournament ball can bring.

The Ducks – the scheduled away team in their own park – had already been on the road for seven postseason games entering their series with the Golden Eagles. Donning its gray jerseys at PK Park for the first time in 2023, Oregon hit first on Saturday and wasted little time getting on the board.

Jacob Walsh sent a solo home run 447 feet in the 2nd inning to strike first. Walsh’s 16th home run of the season put the Ducks ahead 1-0 and gave Oregon something it didn’t have until the very end of Friday’s contest – a lead.

But it was a lead that wouldn’t last five batters. A trio of Turner Spoljaric-issued walks and a single from Drew Stahl opened an inning in which the Golden Eagles would strike for three runs and put Oral Roberts ahead of the Ducks early for the second straight night.

It was a big ask of Spoljaric – a freshman – to make the biggest start of his young collegiate career in the Super Regional Round of the NCAA Tournament. His first inning was great. The second was far from ideal. His night would end after just two innings. Spoljaric allowed three runs in 2.0 innings while walking three and surrendering two hits. Ian Umlandt – another freshman – took the hill for Oregon in the third with the Ducks trailing 3-1.

Enter Sabin Ceballos.

Oregon’s third baseman sent his team-leading 17th home run into the temporary bleachers in left field. Drew Cowley came around to score on the blast and the Ducks had erased another Oral Roberts lead. Ceballos’ shot ties him with Kenyon Yovan for most in a single season in program history.

The Golden Eagles would immediately respond in the bottom of the 4th with another run. The first three batters all reached for Oral Roberts in the 4th, but Umlandt limited the damage to just one run and the Ducks entered the fifth trailing by a run. His day would also end after 2 innings of work as Oregon trailed 4-3.

As was the theme of Saturday’s game, leads weren’t meant to last. Cowley and Ceballos collected back-to-back RBI hits as Oregon retook command of Game 2.

Golden Eagles’ starter Harley Gollert’s day would end after 4 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs on six hits while striking out six and walking just one batter. The Ducks got to Oral Roberts’ bullpen sooner than expected, but the fight was far from over.

“It’s postseason baseball,” Oregon left fielder Tanner Smith said. “It’s kind of what we expect. No matter who we’re playing, the talent and the games are going to be pretty evenly matched.”

Oregon tacked on some insurance runs in the 7th with the aid of a misplayed fly ball off the bat of Drew Smith. Oral Roberts’ center fielder Jonah Cox turned what should have been an inning-ending out at the wall into another reason for PK Park to erupt. The ball hit the ground, two runs crossed the plate and Duck fans could start to count outs on their quest to Omaha.

The Golden Eagles tallied a run in the bottom of the 7th – because this was never going to be anything but a nail biter – and the Oregon bullpen looked to ensure Saturday’s game had a different ending than Game 1’s. The Ducks clung to an uneasy 7-5 lead entering the 8th.

Cox led off the Oral Roberts’ half of the 8th inning with a solo home run. His 11th shot of the season yet again shifted the energy in the park. Nervous tension combined with anticipated excitement to create an environment unlike any other: postseason baseball.

In the end, bewildered melancholy outlasted anything else as Oregon closer Josh Mollerus surrendered the lead in the 9th. The Golden Eagles exploded from the dugout. A confirmed review gave them reason to celebrate twice.

Oral Roberts’ closer Cade Denton ended up with the win. He ended up going 3 1/3 innings in relief. The only runs he allowed came on Cox's fluke drop. The relief appearance of a lifetime got the Golden Eagles one win away from Omaha.

“It was different for sure,” Denton said. “I’m used to coming in [during] the 7th, 8th or 9th. It was a different mindset. [I had] to make [myself] last a few more innings. I didn’t leave anything in the tank.”

The saying goes, “there’s always another day.” But not after tomorrow. Sunday’s game will send one team to Omaha and cut one miraculous season story one game short.

Both teams have demonstrated incredible comfort playing from behind. It feels like whoever scores last tomorrow is going to win it all. Game 3 awaits tomorrow at 3pm at PK Park. One team’s season will end. One team will live on and celebrate with a dogpile.

“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to win this thing at home for the people in Eugene here tomorrow,” Oregon head coach Mark Wasikowski said.