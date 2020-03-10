It’s bittersweet for senior Gabe Matthews as he suits up in Oregon green and yellow for one final season.
The first baseman from Salem, Oregon, has been a fixture for this Ducks squad since his freshman year, when he played in 51 games, starting in 48 of them while hitting .282/.381/.384. Since then, his slugging percentage and home run totals have steadily increased with each passing season, and he’s off to the best start of his career so far in 2020.
“I’ve gotten better offensively, and I just try to grow defensively still,” Matthews said. “But offensively, I’ve definitely taken some strides and hope to see that when the season comes.”
The left-handed slugger has started in all 11 games in the young season while posting a .357/.509/.571 batting line. He also hit the dramatic walk-off home run in the 11th inning of Friday night’s game against Milwaukee that earned him a pie to the face.
Since the team started the season 0-4, Matthews has been a key piece of what has since been a seven-game winning streak that has helped turn the season around for the Ducks.
“Definitely power, and just understanding how to backspin balls to the right side of the field,” Matthews said of what he’s improved about his offensive game coming into this season. “The power piece of it, and then understanding how my swing works for me personally.”
Matthews is aware that this is his last chance to leave a mark on this program, and he’s not taking any of his final moments for granted. He knows that with all of his experience, he is now a leader for this team. The newer players are going to be looking up to him not just for his ability, but because of the culture and attitude that he brings to the field with him every day.
“Having it be my last year, it’s exciting,” Matthews said. “And being able to have all these young guys and bring them up to what my standard is and what [head coach Mark Wasikowski’s] standard is, and being able to show them how to compete, it’s just exciting to get the season going.”
Despite the team’s slow start with some tough-luck losses, the club has now gotten things rolling as they head into their final series before Pac-12 play begins.
Matthews also likes what Wasikowski, the Ducks’ first-year head coach, has brought to the table, and is excited to play his final year under Wasikowski’s leadership.
“Waz is really competitive and fiery and wants the best out of all of us at all times, and I think that’s the thing that he’s brought to the table the most for us,” Matthews said.
With a new coaching staff and a new sense of energy, Matthews is soaking it all in as he gears up for his final ride as an Oregon Duck.