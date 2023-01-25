Former Ole Miss safety Tysheem Johnson announced his commitment to transfer to Oregon on Wednesday via Twitter.

Johnson was a four-star recruit who committed to Ole Miss in 2020 and played two seasons for the Rebels. In 2022, he racked up 78 tackles while playing in all 13 games. Pro Football Focus gave him a defensive grade of 72.4. He also received freshman all-SEC honors in 2021, with 47 tackles in 13 games.

He joins Evan Williams as safeties Oregon has taken in the transfer portal since the season ended. The Ducks also have safety recruits in the class of 2023 committed to join the program, with Tyler Turner and Kodi Decambra.

Johnson had reportedly been on a visit to Eugene just this past weekend. He stands at 5-foot-10, roughly 200 pounds, and has been described as more of a nickel safety than a free safety (as noted by Zachary Neel of Ducks Wire).

Johnson should be primed to play a major role in Oregon’s defense come time for the season.