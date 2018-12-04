Announced Tuesday afternoon, Oregon offensive lineman Jacob Capra will leave the program to continue to his collegiate career elsewhere. Capra will not play for Oregon during its upcoming Bowl game against Michigan State.
Capra announced his decision to transfer on Twitter:
In his three seasons for the Ducks, Capra, a redshirt sophomore, played in 15 games, including nine this season. As one of the team’s backup guards, he rotated in for starter Dallas Warmack. Capra ended the season playing over 189 snaps.
After utilizing his redshirt season in 2016, Capra played in six games in the 2017 season, making his first career start at right guard against UCLA. He was honored as an academic All-Pac-12 honorable mention during his second year with the team.
The Auburn, California native entered the Oregon program in January 2016, ranked the No. 26 offensive lineman in the state of California and as No. 33 in the nation by ESPN.
Capra will have two years of eligibility remaining if he is recruited by another university.
The lineman’s teammates took to Twitter to express their emotions of Capra’s decision to transfer:
Over this short span I have found a new brother . You will be missed family . Go do big things and follow your dreams 🙏🏾 https://t.co/Lz1MNAPUyI— Dallas Warmack (@DallasWarmack) December 4, 2018
I couldn’t have asked for a better teammate than you Cap. Whatever school you choose is getting a great player and an even better person! Best of luck my friend. https://t.co/0B80OMMNpO— Jake Hanson (@J_Hanson55) December 4, 2018
