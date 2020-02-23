With one out and a runner on second in the bottom of the second inning on Sunday, the crowd at PK Park got to see something they had been waiting for all series. Freshman Jack Scanlon stepped to the plate and deposited a fastball delivery from Nevada starter Shane O’Malley onto the roof of the training facility beyond the right-field wall. Not only was it the first Oregon home run at PK Park in the young 2020 season, but it was also Jack Scanlon’s first career home run as a Duck.
“It’s just a surreal experience to be able to play on this field,” Scanlon, a native of Suffern, New York, said. “Touching home and seeing how every single one of my teammates was out there, happy for me, is all I can ask for. I’m just happy to be here and I can’t wait to keep getting better and put more W’s on the board.”
Scanlon’s homer put a jolt in the rest of the offense. The Ducks broke out for nine runs, the highest total since their season opener, completing a series sweep over Nevada Sunday afternoon, trouncing the Wolfpack 9-1 to improve to 3-4.
Tanner Smith got things started early. He hit a double off the left field wall with one out in the first, and advanced to third on a balk by O’Malley. With the infield back, Kenyon Yovan picked up an RBI on a groundout to third, putting the Ducks on the board first.
The score was 4-0 until the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, Sam Novitske, Smith and Yovan all drew walks to load the bases. Gabe Matthews was due up next, so Nevada went to the bullpen to bring in a lefty, but it wouldn’t matter. Matthews crushed the first pitch he saw into the right-center gap, clearing the bases and blowing the game wide open.
Oregon would follow with two more in the eighth, thanks to a walk, HBP, singles from Scanlon and Novitske and an RBI groundout by Smith.
An offensive explosion is never a bad thing, but Oregon starter Robert Ahlstrom was in no need of the immense support he got.
Ahlstrom, who was Oregon’s top starter last season, had his way with the Nevada lineup. His fastball was sitting 88-90 mph, not overpowering by any means, but his changeup and loopy curve had hitters off balance. Ahlstrom was efficient, only throwing 83 pitches in six innings of work.
“Sunday is a really important day, whether you have two wins, no wins, or you’re trying to split the series,” Ahlstrom said. “I think our mentality coming in both on the offensive and defensive side was ‘just finish.’”
Ahlstrom threw six innings, striking out three and allowing only four hits and one walk. A reliable starter at the back end of the rotation is crucial for success in the three-game series schedule format.
The season is still young, and while Oregon may not be seen as a powerhouse in the Pac-12, the sweep of Nevada certainly showed several bright spots for this young team.
“There’s been a pretty good competitiveness throughout,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “We easily could be 7-0, but we’re not. These guys are here to fight, they’re here to get after it, and it’s been nice.”
Oregon continues play at home next weekend with a series against Milwaukee, starting Friday, Feb. 28 at 4 p.m.