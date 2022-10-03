“We’re just really excited that we’ve got two home sweeps in front of our Oregon crowd,” Senior opposite Gloria Mutiri said after being greeted by friendly fans in an autograph line.

Although it was a sweep for the Ducks, the Arizona Wildcats did not walk away without challenging their opponents. The Wildcats did not trail far behind during the game and found their way back before the end of each set.

“They did play really well,” Mutiri said. “We had to step up to the plate and we got a challenge today.”

Georgia Murphy remained impenetrable on defense. One moment the ball came flying toward her side of the court and her quick dive resulted in the ball going back to the Wildcats. In front of Murphy, middle blocker Colby Neal and setter Hannah Pukis teamwork led to several successful plays.

Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, Mimi Colyer, once again radiated her talent as she finished the day with 13 kills along with ​​Brooke Nuneviller’s 16.

The Ducks also took advantage of Arizona’s 17 errors and Oregon held their mistakes to a low nine errors.

By the time the third set started, the Ducks settled into their groove and stretched out a 10-point lead for the remainder of the match.

Mutiri reflected on the team’s success this season as a senior and the future of the team.

“I think this team is capable of a lot,” Mutiri said. “I feel like the culture of Oregon volleyball is growing and getting better and better every single year. And I think this group here is definitely gonna leave it better than I found it.”

Next, the Ducks head out on the road to challenge the Washington State Cougars Friday, Oct 7.