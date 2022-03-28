After 47 games in green and yellow, Nyara Sabally is bringing an end to her time in Eugene as she prepares for the WNBA Draft. The 22 year old forward from Berlin Germany announced her decision on Monday afternoon on Twitter and Instagram.

“I could not have asked for a better place to spend my college career,” Sabally wrote in her statement. “It was an honor to put on the Ducks jersey and play in Matthew Knight.

In her two seasons, Sabally racked up a total of 666 points, 354 rebounds and 87 assists. She started 20 games for the Ducks in both of her two seasons. In her final season she led Oregon in total points, points per game and rebounds. Despite her impressive numbers, lower body injuries curtailed much of her early career and held her from an opportunity to play with her sister Satou.

In her final game, a heartbreaking loss to Belmont in the NCAA Tournament, Sabally scored a career-high 31 points. She’s leaving on a high note and playing some of her best basketball.

“I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the WNBA,” Sabally said. “Once a Duck, always a Duck!”

Sabally is currently projected to be a first round pick in the WNBA Draft according to Lines. Her powerful presence in the paint and knack for finding open teammates should make Sabally an asset to her future team in the next phase of her career.

Sabally’s statement comes on the same day as Sydney Parrish and Kylee Watson’s decisions to answer the transfer portal and leave Eugene.