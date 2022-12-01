Oregon honored a total of 18 players before the victory in front of a sold-out home crowd before its matchup against Utah on Senior Day. Following the loss to Oregon State, which rendered the Ducks ineligible to play in the Pac-12 Championship, the seniors still get one last chance to play in green and yellow as the Ducks (9-3, 7-2) remain bowl eligible.

The 2022 season seniors include Adam Barry, Micah Roth, Donovan Dalton, Max Wysocki, Tyler Nanney, Jordan Riley, Casey Rogers, DJ Johnson, Chase Cota, Karsten Battles, Bo Nix, TJ Bass, Bennett Williams, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Steven Jones, Ryan Walk, Cam McCormick and Alex Forsyth.

Alex Forsyth is a sixth-year senior and third-year starting offensive lineman. The Oregon native is an elder member of the team and has become a leader for the Ducks. Earlier this season, he was part of the same group of five that started up front for the Ducks for eight games. Oregon’s offensive line has allowed only four sacks this season. The Ducks offense ranks No. 14 nationally for rushing yards per game with 216.3. They also are ranked third in the Pac-12 for total yards this season and rushing yards per game.

Defensive back Bennett Williams is a fifth-year senior who made a strong return after only playing five games in the 2021 season due to injury. Williams started his college career playing two years at Illinois and finished with three years at Oregon. During the Utah game, he tied a career-high 14 tackles that he set back in 2017. Williams also tacked on two interceptions against Utah which earned him Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week and was an integral piece of the Ducks’ victory. He has five interceptions in his time at Oregon and eight in his college career. This year he led the Duck defense with 67 tackles.

Offensive lineman TJ Bass started his college football career at Butte College before using his three years of remaining eligibility at Oregon. In the 2021 season, Bass started all 14 games for a top-ranked offense at left guard for the first six games, then moved to left tackle for the remaining games. He became a staple of the offensive line and earned himself Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 20. Following the close of the season, he was named to the coaches’ Pac-12 All-Conference first team for the first time in his career.

Fifth-year wide receiver Chase Cota played four years at UCLA before finishing his college career at Oregon. Cota made his return to the field against Oregon State after missing three weeks due to injury. His return was welcomed when he made an impressive jumping catch on a pass from Nix in the end zone, putting the Ducks’ first score of the game on the board. During that same game, Cota led the team with 136 receiving yards. This set a career-high 455 yards in one season.

Auburn transfer quarterback Bo Nix made himself right at home while leading Oregon’s offense. In the 2022 season he put up 3,389 passing yards, which is the first time in his four year career he passed 3,000 yards. Prior to the ankle injury he suffered against Washington, Nix had built his acumen as a versatile quarterback utilizing his arm and feet. He is No. 2 in the Pac-12 with 14 rushing touchdowns. Nix ran 80 yards for a touchdown against Stanford early in the season. Against Cal, he contributed to the win with three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns. The following week against Colorado, Nix scored three separate touchdowns by pass, rush and receiving. Nix was awarded Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week three times this season.

Despite the bittersweet ending to the 2022 season, the Ducks still have the opportunity to end their year on a high note. In a future bowl game, the seniors have the chance to suit up one more time.