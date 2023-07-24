Over the course of four days, 27,462 fans gathered at Hayward Field to watch the best American track and field athletes compete. The USATF Outdoor Championships happen once a year when athletes bring their best in order to fight for a spot on Team USA at the World Athletic Championships, this year taking place in Budapest, Hungary.

In order to qualify for the world championships, athletes must place in the top three in their event at the USATF outdoor championships and earn a world championships standard time or mark. In the event that a top three finisher does not secure a world standard mark, they may still be eligible based on their world ranking. Alternatively, they have until July 30 to secure the appropriate mark or a high enough world ranking. This makes the competition against both each other and the clock.

Sprints never disappoint: The women’s sprint excitement was headlined by Gabby Thomas in the women’s 200-meter final when she put up a time of 21.60 seconds – a world lead, meet record and personal best. Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the USAs with a statement win in the 100-meter at 10.82 while also qualifying in the 200, where she placed second. On the men’s side, a new face to the sprinter world made his name known with his first outdoor championship title. Cravont Charleston edged out Christian Coleman by 0.01 seconds to earn his first national title during the men’s 100. His victory came as a shock, as he had never previously reached an NCAA final or USATF final.

Distance events came down to the last lap: Indoor 1500-meter champion Nikki Hiltz out-kicked Cory McGee and Athing Mu in the last few meters, becoming the new outdoor champion. The race for third and fourth came down to 0.02 seconds when McGee reached the finish just ahead of the 2022 1500 champion Sinclaire Johnson, who dove over the line but did not make up enough time. In the women’s 3000-meter steeplechase, ten-time U.S. champion Emma Coburn was about to earn her 11th victory when Krissy Gear came over the final water barrier stronger than the rest of the field and shockingly overtook Coburn with less than 50 meters to go to earn her first U.S. title. On the men’s side, 2023 NCAA champion Kenneth Rooks took his first U.S. title with a personal best performance. Rooks found himself on the ground in the middle of the pack after tripping over a barrier in the first three minutes of the race, making his victory a remarkable comeback.

Field events did not miss: While they might not always be the most attention-grabbing events, the American athletes always shine in the field events. Reigning World Champions’ thrower Ryan Crouser and pole vaulter Katie Moon will both be presented an opportunity to win back-to-back world titles after winning their respective events yet again. Both the men’s and women’s high jump competitions were led by young athletes who are both already familiar with success. Vashsti Cunningham won the women’s high jump with her sixth consecutive outdoor title of her career. This also became her 13th high jump national title at just 25 years old. On the men’s side, JuVaughn Harrison added a USATF title to his honors which include multiple Olympic appearances and NCAA championships. In the long jump, Tara Davis-Woodhall bounced back from the disappointment of not making last year's worlds team and not only earned herself a spot on the team, but also the top of the podium.

High schoolers making their mark: Mia Brahe-Pedersen and Hana Moll are single handedly keeping all faith for the future of track and field safe in their hands. Brahe-Pedersen came off of a successful high school season as national champion in the 100 and 200. She took a risk to race against the pros and earned her spot in the finals for both respective events. Moll is also a high school national champion in the pole vault and returned to Hayward Field to take her shot at making the team. When she cleared the bar with a personal best height of 4.61 meters, she placed third and is now one step closer to the world championships.

The athletes that qualified and earned their spot to represent Team USA have a few weeks to recover and get back to training before hitting the world stage. Competition in Budapest will begin on Friday, August 18, just over a month after an unforgettable weekend in Eugene.