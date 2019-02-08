Despite a brief Cal lead, No. 3 Oregon women’s basketball (21-2, 10-0) outpaced the Golden Bears (14-7, 5-5) in a 105-82 victory.
Behind a near-season-high 31 from sophomore Satou Sabally and 27 points from junior Sabrina Ionescu, the Ducks moved to 10-0 in Pac-12 play. Sabally also led the team in rebounds with nine and steals with a game-high five, while California’s Kristine Anigwe led the Bears with 23 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Oregon opened scoring with a 12-0 run in the first three minutes behind seven points from Ionescu, before Anigwe broke the scoring spree with a free throw, which made her Cal's all-time leading scorer.
Anigwe went on a 6-0 run for the Bears, but the Ducks finished the quarter with a 26-17 lead.
In the second quarter, the Bears picked up the pace and earned their first lead of the game, leading midway through the quarter 32-30. Behind an 11-0 run, the Ducks quickly took back the lead, and after giving it up only once more, held it the rest of the game.
The Ducks and Bears traded baskets to start the third before Oregon went on a 16-5 run late in the quarter, outscoring California 27-18. Just three Bears scored in the quarter, including Anigwe who had seven. Meanwhile, all five of Oregon’s starters scored, led by Sabally and Boley with eight apiece.
The Ducks scored 34 points in the fourth, Oregon’s highest-scoring quarter, to secure the victory over the Bears.
The Ducks will head to No. 11 Stanford, which upset No. 7 Oregon State Friday night 61-44, to play on Sunday at 1 p.m.
