Oregon women’s basketball defeated UT Arlington, 91-54, in the second game of the Paradise Jam tournament on Friday at the University of the Virgin Islands.
Oregon overcame a slow start in the first quarter to secure the victory.
Sophomore Taylor Chavez stepped up with 17 points on 5 of 9 shooting from 3-point range. After the Ducks starting five contributed 82 of the teams 89 points against Oklahoma State yesterday, Chavez added a fresh spark to the team.
Satou Sabally scored 13 points in the second half, leading the team with 19 total points. Ruthy Hebard added 16 points.
The Ducks will finish out the tournament against No. 8 Louisville on Saturday.