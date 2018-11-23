In its opening game of the Saint Mary’s Thanksgiving Classic, No. 3 Oregon women’s basketball defeated UC Riverside Friday 94-44.
Leading the way for the Ducks were juniors forward Ruthy Hebard and guard Sabrina Ionescu and sophomore Satou Sabally. Hebard led the way with 19 points and five rebounds while Sabally had 17 points and Ionescu totalled 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists in her East Bay homecoming.
The Ducks were heavily favored and the game lived up to expectations. Oregon took a 9-0 lead at the beginning and ended the first quarter up 23-11 behind Satou Sabally’s seven points.
In the second quarter, the game remained the same. The Ducks outscored the Highlanders 12-0 to start the quarter and finished the half up 52-18.
In the first half alone, Hebard tallied 16 points, just two shy of the total points by UC Riverside.
By the end of the third quarter, Hebard, Sabally, Ionescu and Oti Gildon (12 points) were in double digit points and the team was leading 77-31.
In the fourth quarter, guard Erin Boley (10 points) joined the four in double digits.
Oregon will return to Moraga Saturday, to play the host school, Saint Mary’s, at 2 p.m.
Follow Maverick Pallack on Twitter@mavpallack