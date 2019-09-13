The No. 14 Oregon Ducks (12-6, 5-3 Pac-12) were upset by the unranked Utah Utes (11-8, 3-5 Pac-12) in four sets (22-25, 18-25, 26-24, 23-25) on Sunday in Salt Lake City. The Ducks started the match without three of their starters, Brooke Nuneviller, Brooke Van Sickle and Willow Johnson, due …