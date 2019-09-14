No. 10 Oregon volleyball dropped its third straight match following a 3-0 loss to No. 4 Penn State on Saturday night at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa.
In the first set, Penn State jumped out to a quick 11-5 lead. Oregon rallied with an 8-3 run to bring the score to 21-19. The Nittany Lions were not phased as they scored consecutive points in the latter half of the set to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
The Ducks sprung out to a 13-9 lead in the second set following a combined six kills from Brooke Nuneviller and freshman Taylor Williams. Oregon rattled off a 5-0 run to take a 20-14 lead in the second set. Penn State, despite being down, roared back to score nine points in 11 rallies to take a 24-23 lead. Oregon and Penn State would have a nip and tuck second half, but eventually Penn State won the second set 29-27.
Oregon was able to take another early lead in the third set with an 8-7 advantage. Penn State used six straight points to take over in the set. Oregon would rattled off a 7-2 run following being down 17-12 to tie the game at 19. The Nittany Lions used one final push as they scored six straight points to sweep the Ducks.
Nuneviller notched her third straight double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs. Williams added 10 kills for the Ducks. Ronika Stone hit .500 with nine kills on only 14 attacks.
The Ducks are still without senior Willow Johnson and senior outside hitter Taylor Borup, both nursing injuries.
Oregon will continue its east coast trip with its matchup against Princenton in Princeton, NJ. on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
