The No. 10 Oregon volleyball team lost its first top-10 road match of the season to No. 6 Pittsburgh, 3-1 (26-24, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22).
The first set was a back-and-forth set. The set included 19 ties and eight lead changes. Oregon went on an early 6-1 run to go up 6-4 early in the set. The set eventually led to a 22-22 tie, but Pittsburgh rattled off three straight points to win the set and go up 1-0 in the match.
After dropping the first set, Oregon was able to rally and win the second set. The Ducks, despite taking an early 11-6 lead, found themselves down by just one when the set went to 18-17. The Panthers eventually took a 23-22 lead, but the Ducks scored three straight points to take the second set and tie the match at 1 a piece.
Pittsburgh was able to capitalize on Oregon’s mistakes and take set three. The Ducks were able to get close in the second set, but the Panthers responded with a 4-0 run to win the set and take a 2-1 lead in the match.
Oregon, despite holding a late lead, lost the fourth set to suffer its first loss of the season. The Ducks were leading 22-21 in the set, but another late 4-0 run gave the Panthers the match win and moved their record to 7-0.
Willow Johnson led the ducks with 13 kills, 10 digs and two aces to earn her second straight double-double. Johnson had a strong night until she left with a late injury in the fourth set. Ronika Stone contributed with 13 kills on a .450 hitting clip along with seven digs and five blocks. Brooke Nuneviller notched a double-double with 10 kills and 16 digs.
The Ducks will take on No. 8 Minnesota, which is a 2018 Sweet Sixteen rematch, for the beginning of the Big Ten/Pac-12 challenge at Rec Hall in University Park, Pa.
