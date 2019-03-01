After an 0-2 tough start to the Judi Garman Classic on Thursday, the No. 20 Oregon softball team retook the field in Fullerton, California, facing No. 22 Auburn.
The Ducks could not get anything going offensively and their pitchers were ineffective, losing the game 8-0.
On Thursday, the Ducks lost two battles by a combined two runs. Pitcher Jordan Dail received losses in both games, but only had one earned run on the day. Offense was hard to come by as both Florida and Cal State Fullerton pitched well.
Friday’s game was very different. Dail did not have her best stuff and Auburn pitcher Makayla Martin could not be hit.
In four innings, Dail surrendered five runs, four earned. The lefty ace also had less control than usual. She walked four batters, hit a batter and had three wild pitches.
The game was tied at zero until the bottom of the third, where two doubles, a single and a wild pitch combined to score Auburn two runs.
In the fourth, Dail stayed in trouble. Two hits, two walks, a wild pitch and a passed ball extended the Tigers’ lead to five.
In the fifth, preseason roster addition Kailey Krueger allowed the three runs necessary to make the game a run-rule. A leadoff home run, four walks and a single clinched the win for the Tigers.
Martin struck out nine Ducks over the five innings. In the second inning, the Ducks had their only real chance to score off Martin.
Cherish Burks hit one-out double and then shortstop Jasmine Sievers singled and took second on the throw to home. Martin buckled down, however, striking out April Utecht and Hannah Galey to escape the inning.
Burks added on a single in the fourth, but the Ducks could not do anything else after that.
Oregon will have the rest of its Friday off. The Ducks’ next games are Saturday against Michigan and No. 7 Tennessee with the first starting at 5 p.m.
Follow Maverick Pallack on Twitter @mavpallack