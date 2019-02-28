The No. 20 Oregon softball team kicked off the Judy Garman Classic with two low scoring games, a 2-1 loss to No. 3 Florida and a 3-2 loss to Cal State Fullerton. Oregon’s offense struggled to produce runs, only getting eight total hits in two games.
No. 3 Florida
The Ducks lost a close game to one of the top teams in the nation. Florida took the win 2-1, and gave Jordan Dail (9-1) her first loss of the season. Both pitchers were on point for most of the game, but the Gators’ Kelly Barnhill (11-1) was lights out for seven innings, giving up just three hits and one walk while striking out nine batters.
Oregon scored first in the top of the fifth inning, when April Utecht launched her seventh home run of the season to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead. It did not last long, as Florida promptly responded the following inning.
Jade Caraway reached second base after left fielder Cherish Burks made a fielding error. It was the only error of the game, but its was a costly one. With two outs, Kendyl Lindaman singled up the middle to drive in Caraway, tying the ballgame. Jordan Roberts hit another single, advancing Haven Sampson, who pinch ran for Lindaman. Jamie Hoover singled to right field to take the 2-1 lead, where the score stayed for the remainder of the game.
Cal State Fullerton
Despite Oregon rallying back from an early 2-0 deficit, Cal State Fullerton won with a pivotal seventh inning. After Dail intentionally walked Ari Williams, who had homered earlier in the game, the bases were loaded with two outs and the score tied at two. Third baseman Deshea Hill came to the plate and promptly singled up the middle to knock in the winning run and end Oregon’s hopes.
Oregon fell behind early against Cal State Fullerton. Williams homered to left center in the first inning, and Fullerton scored again in the third inning, when Alexa Neil singled, then stole second on a throwing error by catcher Shaye Bowden. Hill singled up the middle to knock in Neil, making it a 2-0 game.
The Ducks responded in the fourth inning, Bowden was hit by a pitch and advanced to second base after a base hit by Burks. Jasmine Sievers singled to bring home Bowden, cutting the lead to one. Utecht walked to load the bases, and Haley Galey forced another walk, tying the game with Burks scoring.
The game remained tied for several more innings, and Dail, who replaced Maggie MacGrandle after three innings, did not give up a hit until the fateful seventh inning.
The Ducks will play one game on Friday, against No. 22 Auburn at 10 a.m.
